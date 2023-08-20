Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy
Updated

New data: Export earnings fall sharply as China slows and dairy slumps

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Fonterra's branding at the China Dairy Expo and Summit in Xian. Photo / File

Fonterra's branding at the China Dairy Expo and Summit in Xian. Photo / File

The value of goods exported by New Zealand fell $890 million (14 per cent) to $5.5 billion in July 2023, compared with July 2022, according to Stats NZ.

The fall in earnings was led by the dairy sector. Milk powder, butter, and cheese (our largest export commodity group) fell by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy