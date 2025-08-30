Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Labour’s Barbara Edmonds admits error as she challenges Nicola Willis to ‘be honest’ about Reserve Bank saga

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis fronting the media at Parliament following the resignation of RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr. Video / Mark Mitchell

Labour’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds has admitted to making a fundamental mistake as she attacked Finance Minister Nicola Willis for her handling of controversy at the Reserve Bank.

Responding to news Reserve Bank chairman Neil Quigley quit late in the day on Friday, Edmonds incorrectly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save