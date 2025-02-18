Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Inside Economics: Brain drain stats reveal alarming exodus of older workers, plus big rate call today

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The stats show a trend towards more 25- to 45-year-olds leaving NZ. Photo / 123rf

The stats show a trend towards more 25- to 45-year-olds leaving NZ. Photo / 123rf

Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up for my weekly newsletter, click here. If you have a burning question about the quirks or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy