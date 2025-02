Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister for Tourism Louise Upston talking about tourism and economic growth on Sunday. Photo / Alex Burton

New data shows more overseas tourists visited last year than in 2023, with some record numbers from the USA.

Overseas visitor arrivals were 3.31 million last year, Stats NZ said today.

That was an increase of 357,000 from December 2023.

More visitors arrived from all the major markets of Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK and the USA.

“The number of overseas visitor arrivals from the United States was a record for a December year from that country,” Stats NZ said.