This will be one of the worst years for growers in Aotearoa despite rising prices at the supermarket, says an industry chief executive.
Stats NZ’s food price index showed fruit and vegetable prices rose 23 per cent in the past year.
Food prices were up 12 per cent on last year with fruit and vegetables being the second highest driver of price increases. Within this group, the items having the greatest impact were broccoli, tomatoes, and lettuce, StatsNZ said.
Leaderbrands chief executive Richard Burke said fresh produce prices are unlikely to go down at the supermarket as severe weather across the North Island means growers’ supply has been hard hit.
“We’re not here to make excuses, but we’re certainly battling hard to try and get back to a level of supply that’s more balanced so people can actually get some better values,” Burke said.
“We’re really hoping that people will see us when we’re able to achieve that.”
Burke said conditions are unprecedented for growers across the country: “People think when there are high prices, growers are making a lot of money. But frankly, this will be one of the worst years we’re facing, no question.”
“We’re certainly not making more money under these high prices,” Burke said.
“We’re still running tankers so we’re far from normal, but the big thing for us now is really about our winter preparation,” he said.
“We do a lot of planting at this time of year to take us right through winter on broccoli and lettuce and salads, so there’s a big push on the business at the moment to try and get our land ready for that.”
Burke said Leaderbrand’s farms in Pukekohe and Matamata have endured a very wet summer but are starting to have more consistency, while farms in Gisborne are the worst hit.
“Broccoli and lettuce are still quite affected in this region and will be for a little while. When I say a little while, probably for the next four to six weeks,” he said.
Burke expects salad crops to bounce back sooner. He said, “Crops like spinach and mesclun are fast-growing so we’re another week or so away from what we planted after the storm.”
He said their farms in the South Island are tracking well with their current focus on broccoli.
With roads still inaccessible across the North Island, produce is also a challenge to get out of the region.
Burke said, “We are keeping our cool stores really empty because the road north is still quite unstable. There were a couple of road closures last week where the team were doing quite a lot of work removing trees and trying to reduce that risk but it is still quite temperamental.
“The problem is that may well chase us right into winter, and as we start getting wet again in winter, what’s that impact?”
Burke said however that if winter preparation continues as planned, “there’s no reason why we wouldn’t see those values”.
He said, “We really want to thank people for supporting New Zealand growers because without people supporting us, we wouldn’t be here.”
While he hopes Kiwis can continue to support local growers, Burke said consumers are “feeling the pinch of higher interest rates and higher costs across the board as well”.