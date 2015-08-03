Fonterra's board will meet on Friday to review the farmgate milk price. Photo / NZME.

Futures market pricing suggests wholemilk powder prices will fall by about 10 per cent at tomorrow's GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction, says OM Financial.

Fonterra's board will meet on Friday to review the farmgate milk price for 2015/6, which currently sits at $5.25 per kg of milksolids.

Some bank economists expect the forecast to drop to the low $4s, or to perhaps the high $3s - well below the breakeven point put at $5.70 per kg.

The middle of the wholemilk powder curve continued to edge up as the market digested the forecast changes to GDT volumes, said Nigel Brunel, OM director of financial markets.