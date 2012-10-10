Food prices fall in September

Food prices fell 0.9 per cent last month, reflecting lower prices for grocery food and seasonally lower prices for fruit and vegetables, Statistics New Zealand said today.
"Food prices fell in September, reflecting cheaper grocery food prices. Grocery food prices are now nearly 3 per cent cheaper than three months ago in June," prices manager Chris Pike said.
Three of the five subgroups contributed to the fall in the food price index: grocery food down 1.6 per cent, fruit and vegetables down 2.2 per cent, and non-alcoholic beverages down 0.5 per cent.
For the year to September 2012, food prices fell 0.3 per cent, marking the fifth consecutive annual fall in food prices.
ASB senior economist Jane Turner said the 1.6 per cent decline in grocery prices was unexpected.