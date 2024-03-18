Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Fonterra-Port of Tauranga joint venture Coda wants to escape giant warehouse

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The building Coda sub-lets is outlined in yellow and is at Goodman's Savill Link. Photo / Savills

The building Coda sub-lets is outlined in yellow and is at Goodman's Savill Link. Photo / Savills

The freight logistics joint venture between a Fonterra business and Port of Tauranga wants to escape one of Auckland’s largest warehouses owned by Goodman Group.

Paddy Callesen, director of industrial sales and leasing in Auckland for real estate agents Savills, said the warehouse at 113 Savill Dr in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy