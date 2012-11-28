Fonterra IPO foreign ownership flak

Fund managers divided on allocation of Fonterra Shareholders Fund units overseas.
Some New Zealand institutions are crying foul over the high level of foreign ownership in the newly-formed Fonterra Shareholders Fund, though others say the way units were distributed is just a reflection of the extensive groundwork undertaken by the issue's promoters over the past two years.
A total of 58 per cent of units have been allocated to New Zealand retail and institutional investors, as well as to individuals associated with the co-operative. The remaining 42 per cent allocated to offshore investors and institutions was seen as high by some, given the intense local interest in the issue.
"The allocation to overseas institutions was very surprising, and it will be interesting to see how long that stock will stay in overseas hands or whether it will drift back into New Zealand and provide a short term profit for those overseas institutions," said one fund manager. "It's quite outrageous really."
He estimated $200 million to $250 million of units went to overseas institutions, with about $70 million to $90 million going to local institutions.