Business / Economy / Employment

'Devastating': Worker shortage causes crisis - employers plead for help

By &
NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Covid-fuelled labour shortages - from floor workers to chief executives - have reached crisis point as frustrated Kiwi employers struggle to run and expand their businesses. Jane Phare and Liam Dann look at the economic fallout and what can be done to fix it.

Steve Gellert's never seen it like this in the 34 years he's been in the family nursery business. Skilled staff; any staff. Where are the people with green thumbs, he wants to know.

He's desperate for

