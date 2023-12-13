As brands turned to off-shore markets to make their products, New Zealand faced losing a skilled workforce, Ambler said.
“It’s definitely a risk, and we’ve seen it over the last 20 years, clothing manufacturers disappearing overseas. But there will always be a niche in New Zealand for that high-end, especially around wool.”
But for one former Made it Here employee, it was not just a job she had lost.
“The only thing that kept me sane, and made me want to go to work, was the girls. The laughing, and everything else. That’s what got me up in the morning.”
She, like the other former employees, said she would likely turn to a different line of work to make ends meet.