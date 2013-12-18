Gross domestic product grew 1.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted $37.99 billion in the three months ended Sept 30, according to Statistics NZ. Photo / NZ Herald

Rebounding dairy production drove a 1.4 percent increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for the September 2013 quarter -- the biggest quarterly increase since December 2009, Statistics NZ (SNZ) said.

The increase beat the 1.1 percent expansion predicted by a Reuters survey of economists.

SNZ said a strong increase in dairy production was the main contributor to a 17.0 percent rise in agriculture, which makes up about 5 percent of the New Zealand economy.

"Dairy farming has really bounced back from the drought this year," acting national accounts manager Steffi Schuster said. "The increase in agriculture is the largest in more than 25 years, as good weather boosted production well above the weak June quarter," she said in a statement.

Economic activity for the September year was up 2.6 percent.