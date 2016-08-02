The break-even cash price includes farm working expenses - excluding adjustments for unpaid management and depreciation - interest and rent, tax and drawings and nets off livestock and other income received.

Being able to reduce the break-even milk price tells us that dairy farmers have cut costs further than we thought. DairyNZ chief executive Tim Mackle

"The reduced milk price has meant farmers have really fine-tuned their management and analysed their costs of production," he said.

This should bring the average farm working expenses back to an anticipated $3.55 per kg this season, the lowest level since 2009/10, he said.

Farm working expenses were sitting at $4.07 per kg in 2014/15, so the reduction has been equivalent to around $100,000 per farm, on average.

Mackle said the lower break-even price showed the resilience of local farmers.

"Being able to reduce the break-even milk price tells us that dairy farmers have cut costs further than we thought," he said.

Under the current forecast farmers will receive around $4.50 per kg all up in terms of milk income, including "retro" payments from last season and dividends.

Fonterra on Monday stuck with its farmgate milkprice for 2016/7 of $4.25 per kg of milk solids and said it expected its earnings per share in the year ahead to be in a 50 to 60c range.

All up Fonterra expects the payout to farmers to be in a range of $4.75 to $4.85 per kg range in 2016/7.

Chairman John Wilson said the earnings per share range reflected performance improvements across the business, which would be welcomed by farmers.

However, with the farmgate milk price forecast remaining at $4.25 per kg it was going to be another "financially challenging" season for farmers, he said in a statement.

Fonterra's NZX-listed units last traded at $5.92 - up 13c from Monday's close.

NZME jg