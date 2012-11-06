Dairy prices up 1.1pc overnight (+graphic)

Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prices of dairy products rose in Fonterra's latest GlobalDairyTrade auction, the second straight gain on the sales platform.

The GDT-TWI Price Index rose 1.1 per cent compared to the last sale two weeks ago. The average winning price gained to US$3,387 a metric tonne. Whole milk powder, the biggest product by volume, fell 2.5 per cent to US$3,352 and skim milk powder rose 3.9 per cent to US$3,449 a tonne.

The auction comes after the ANZ Commodity Price Index rose for a third straight month in October, with cheese rose 4 per cent while butter and milk powders rose 3 per cent. Prices also rose in New Zealand dollars as the currency firmed.

The total volume sold rose to 54,106 tonnes from 52,828 tonnes two weeks ago.