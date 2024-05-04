As hype builds for new Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ first Budget, there’s no shortage of speculation about how she will deliver promised tax cuts and how tough the spending cuts will have to be to fund them.
When Willis stands in parliament to deliver her Budget (at 2pm on Thursday May 30) the Crown accounts will get their annual spot in the public limelight.
Budget announcements can also sometimes include existing spending as well as new spending.
That’s why journalists, economists and Opposition politicians are so enthusiastic about digging into the numbers to decode the exact amount of new spending that has been allocated.
The Budget typically talks about two different types of spending: “Operational” and “Capital”. Operational spending refers to ongoing costs for things like public sector wages and maintenance of existing infrastructure.
Capital spending refers to big one-off investments in things like public buildings (eg schools and hospitals) and new investment such as in transportation infrastructure (eg roads, railways, bridges).
Outside of the pandemic years, the biggest areas for spending are typically social welfare (including New Zealand Super), health and education.
The Covid-19 response shifted the balance with the Government borrowing billions more to fund policies like the wage subsidy and other targeted support initiatives.
While somewhat more normal conditions have returned, the Government now faces more pressure on spending because its debt levels are higher.
There are also risks that any new spending to help people with the cost of living will boost the economy and actually add to high inflation woes.
Budgets aren’t what they used to be in the 1970s and 1980s.
There’s no question the Budget is still a very big deal as these things can have a very real effect on our lives in terms of mortgage rates and the cost of living. But these days the Budget is also a political exercise.
Governments typically save one or two big spending announcements to unveil on the day, in the hope they will dominate the news cycle with positive headlines.
Beyond that, they are a chance for the Finance Minister to grab the media spotlight and outline the Government’s grand plans for the economy.
While it is not an election year, the stakes remain high for Willis and the new Coalition as they look to set the agenda for the rest of this term.