Caffeinated Dragon Games said it was having a 50% off sale, starting today, excluding snacks, drinks dice, events and the games library.

“Our goals right now is to see to it that everyone has some fun in these last few weeks, and that the memories we’ve built are not only honoured but capable of being built upon in the future, even if we are not there.

“Thank you all, it has been our pleasure.”

The cafe said there would be “more news soon”.

Last month, popular Wellington brewery and pub Fortune Favours announced it was closing down after nearly a decade.

Owners Shannon Thorpe and Dale Cooper said the business was no longer financially sustainable.

“Unfortunately, the cost-of-living crisis has proven too difficult for us to navigate. We’re down 20% on last year, which was already 25% down on the year before,” a post on the company’s social media read.

Recent Centrix data showed hospitality is the second-largest industry contributing to company liquidations, with 297 recorded in the 12 months to July, up 49% on the prior year.