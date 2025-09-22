Advertisement
Business

Economic crunch claims another Wellington cafe as Caffeinated Dragon Games announces closure

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Wellington cafe and games store Caffeinated Dragon Games has announced it will close next month. Photo / 123rf

Another popular cafe has struck hard times, with Wellington games store and cafe Caffeinated Dragon Games closing its doors next month.

The cafe’s final day will be October 12.

Caffeinated Dragon Games announced its closure on Facebook at the weekend.

“Our cup is empty,” the post read.

“Like so many

