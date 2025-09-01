The latest Centrix report shows some improvement in mortgage arrears levels. Photo / 123RF

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

2000 more Kiwis fall behind on debt payments

The latest Centrix report shows some improvement in mortgage arrears levels. Photo / 123RF

More than 2000 more New Zealanders fell behind on their payments in July amid turbulent economic conditions, according to Centrix.

Consumer arrears rose to 12.41% of the credit-active population in July, with 480,000 individuals behind on payments, up 2000 compared with the previous month.

“After six months of improved arrears positions when compared to last year, last month was marginally worse than 2024,” said Centrix chief operating officer Monika Lacey.

“A slight increase in arrears at this time of year is seasonal and expected, potentially due to increased cost of power during the winter months.”

Meanwhile, mortgage arrears improved to 21,200 home loans past due, down 400 from June.