Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Fortune Favours beer. Photo / Anna Briggs, WellingtonNZ

One of Wellington’s most successful breweries, Fortune Favours, is ending operations and closing its brew bar only a day after winning first place at the country’s biggest beer festival.

After nearly a decade brewing in the capital, owners Shannon Thorpe and Dale Cooper announced the business was no longer financially sustainable.

“Unfortunately, the cost of living crisis has proven too difficult for us to navigate. We’re down 20% on last year, which was already 25% down on the year before,” a post on the company’s social media read.

Since starting in 2016, the company has brewed over 500 unique blends, including New Zealand’s strongest beer.

On Tuesday, its Wairarapa IPA was named the top-praised beer at Wellington’s Beervana event.