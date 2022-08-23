EBOS distributes medical supplies and equipment in Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Medical supplies and animal healthcare company EBOS Group said strong first half growth was replicated in the second, driving underlying net profit up 21.3 per cent to a record A$228.2 million in the June year, its 100th year of operation.

The company's statutory net profit came to A$202.6m (NZ$225.9m), up 9.3 per cent.

Revenue hit $A10.6 billion - breaking through the A$10b mark for the first time.

Dual-listed EBOS declared a final dividend of 49.0 NZ cents per share, bringing the total to 96.0 NZ cents per share - up 8.5 per cent.

EBOS said there had been continued strong performances from both its Healthcare and Animal Care segments.

The company said it kept investing in its infrastructure to support growth in the business.

It completed five acquisitions in a further expansion of its Institutional Healthcare division, including the acquisition of LifeHealthcare.

LifeHealthcare performed in line with expectations during June 2022, the first month under EBOS' ownership, contributing $9.5m of ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

Chief executive John Cullity said the double-digit revenue and earnings growth reflected a continuation of the strong first half announced in February 2022.

The company said it made investments throughout the year to position itself for future growth.

"The strength and diversity of our portfolio of businesses is reflected as both our Healthcare and Animal Care segments contributed strongly to the overall result and successfully executed our strategy of pursuing both organic and inorganic growth," Cullity said.

"Our Healthcare segment benefited from its leading market positions and had strong contributions from each of our Community Pharmacy, TerryWhite Chemmart, Institutional Healthcare and Contract Logistics divisions and businesses."

Each of the company's Healthcare divisions capitalised on strong market growth opportunities, he said.

Cullity said the Animal Care segment continued a strong first half performance with key brands and divisions – Black Hawk, Vitapet and Lyppard – recording robust growth.