Easysteel job loss worries: Union blasts Fletcher Building management, says ‘bombshell’ dropped

John Weekes
By
2 mins to read
Dozens of jobs at Easysteel in various locations could be at risk, First Union says. Photo / Google

Jobs at steel distributor Easysteel are on the line after a “bombshell” was dropped during talks, a union says.

But Easysteel parent company Fletcher Building said the company was acting in good faith.

First Union

