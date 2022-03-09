Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

E-commerce to hit $12.4 billion in NZ by 2025 as buy now pay later use rises

7 minutes to read
Buy now pay later is expected to make up 17 per cent of all e-commerce transactions by value by 2025. Photo / File

Buy now pay later is expected to make up 17 per cent of all e-commerce transactions by value by 2025. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

New Zealand's e-commerce is expected to grow by 38 per cent in the next three years to hit US$8.5 billion ($12.4b) with buy now, pay later the fastest area of growth.

The 2022 Global Payments

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.