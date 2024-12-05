Advertisement
Winston Peters: ‘You never give up in this business’ - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
NZ First leader and Foreign Minister Winston Peters has been on the road for more than 100 days this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fran O'Sullivan
THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Winston Peters says his arrangement with National and Act is progressing well
  • Peters announces new chemical weapons and missiles sanctions
  • The Deputy Prime Minister told the House the Government would decide on the ferries by December 11

When I caught up with Winston Peters at his Beehive office, talk quickly turned to the re-election of Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

The Foreign Minister is heartened the President-elect has named Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his choice for Secretary

