Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dynamic Business: Russell McVeagh CEO Jo Avenell on transforming during a crisis

7 minutes to read

Russell McVeagh chief executive officer Jo Avenell.

NZ Herald
By: Bill Bennett

Commercial law firm Russell McVeagh was deep into a major transformation programme when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Chief executive officer Jo Avenell says the law firm's response to the Covid-19 crisis proved to be a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.