Business

Dynamic Business: Movement in the Top 10

3 minutes to read
Fonterra (ranked first) had a revenue increase of 1.4 per cent. Photo / John Stone

NZ Herald
By Tim McCready

The high-level view of the 2021 Deloitte Top 200 Index shows an increase in total revenue from $190,618m in 2020 to $191,527m in 2021 — an increase of 0.5 per cent. This compares to a

