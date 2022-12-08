Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Dynamic Business: Internet of Things hits its stride

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
MyEnviro is a rural digital data company powered by Spark.

“We are reaching the point where we are seeing fast-rising Internet-of-Things (IoT) adoption in New Zealand,” says Michele Wong, Spark’s head of IoT.

Last month Spark connected the one-millionth new “thing” to its IoT network.

