Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Duncan Shand: Why CEOs don't trust marketers. And how to fix it

5 minutes to read
There is an incredibly high turnover among marketing directors. Photo / Getty Images

There is an incredibly high turnover among marketing directors. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Duncan Shand

OPINION:

I read a story last week about why CEOs don't trust their marketing chiefs. One thing in the story that stood out for me was that the average tenure of a marketing director is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.