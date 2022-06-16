Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dr Michael Johnston: Let's open a front door to residency through education

5 minutes to read
Green list occupations are in areas of acute skills shortages, including construction. Photo / 123RF

Green list occupations are in areas of acute skills shortages, including construction. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Dr Michael Johnston

OPINION:

On 31 July 2022, New Zealand's borders will fully reopen. This will be a welcome development for education providers, especially those in the tertiary sector. Like hospitality and tourism, New Zealand's education export industry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.