Downed tools leave Auckland’s Seascape an empty shell

But that date has come and gone and the Seascape tower in downtown Auckland sits unfinished after work was shut down last month over a dispute between the developer and the builder.
The empty building site on Customs Street East is closed off and guarded by security workers, with no word on when work will restart.
There is no mention of that on either Sotheby’s or on Seascape’s own website promoting the country’s tallest residential building, with 221 apartments priced between $990,000 for a studio to up to $22 million for a penthouse. That price varies widely depending on which story you read.
Sotheby’s senior director international business, Scarlett Wood, was unaware that the article on the website did not include the latest development or that the completion date had expired, when The Detail called her on Friday.
That early engagement between the developer and builder is highly regarded in the industry and often leads to a much more successful relationship, says Gibson, who started hearing of a slowdown on the project in May.
It is not the first stumbling block for Seascape, which was originally due to finish in 2021, she says. In the early stages the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment ruled that the fire safety plans did not comply, forcing the developer to apply for a new building consent with modified fire safety aspects.
More recently, the five-level basement, said to be the deepest in Auckland, ran into problems after defects were picked up in the diaphragm construction.
Gibson says the suspension of work means the project will not be finished by the end of the year as expected, leaving dozens of construction workers and the buyers of the apartments in limbo.
She explains to The Detail why it is very rare for a commercial project to be left unfinished in New Zealand.
“For us it’s a real shock but actually overseas it’s not a real shock, it does happen.”