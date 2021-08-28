Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Don't retire poor: How to avoid hardship in your twilight years

6 minutes to read
Some retirees are doing better than others in their twilight years. Photo / Getty Images

Some retirees are doing better than others in their twilight years. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Some Kiwis are heading into retirement poor, burdened with debt, living in rentals, or still paying off mortgages.

Bay of Plenty budget agencies say pride stops some pensioners, including those suffering from financial abuse, from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.