Domino's increases the price of its value-range pizzas, cites increased cost of labour, groceries and ingredients

Domino's New Zealand general manager Cameron Toomey. Photo / Supplied

Fast-food chain Domino's Pizza says it is increasing the prices on some of its value-range pizzas for the first time in a decade from today.

Domino's New Zealand general manager Cameron Toomey cited the growing cost of labour, groceries and ingredients for the price increase.

But in a statement he also said, it was reducing prices on some of the chain's "extra value, traditional and gourmet pizzas".

Toomey said, more than 10 years ago, Domino's redefined value for their customers with the introduction of their $5 value range.

But a decade later, with the growing cost of labour, groceries and ingredients, it was going to pass on the extra cost to the consumers.

"Our range has grown and evolved to include more pizzas, made with higher quality ingredients. And the world has changed too. The cost of labour, groceries and ingredients has increased every year," Toomey said.

"We have had to slightly increase the price of some of the pizzas in our value range, such veg trio, which will now be available for $6,' he said.

But most pricing for most of its products would remain the same.

Despite the increasing prices, there would also be a price decrease for some of its pizzas and new product launch.

"We'll be reducing the price of many of our extra value, traditional and gourmet pizzas, such as mega pepperoni, vegorama, mr wedge, godfather, apricot chicken, and BBQ chicken and rasher bacon.

"We'll also be launching a new and improved recipe for our iconic Hawaiian pizza (which will move into our extra value range) and will be keeping our most popular value-range pizzas, like pepperoni and simply cheese, available from $5," he said.

Toomey said in the past 12 months the chain has also started various environmental initiatives, such as better chicken commitment, committed to using only green electricity by 2030 to become a carbon-neutral company.