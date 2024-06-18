Advertisement
Don’t waste a recession: Now is the chance to pursue sweeping deregulation - Richard Prebble

Heavy traffic was down 2.3 per cent in May - a sign the economy is likely still in recession.

THREE KEY FACTS:

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He currently holds a number of directorships.

OPINION

At 10.45am on Thursday Stats NZ will release the latest Gross Domestic

