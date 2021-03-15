Do Kiwis pay too much for broadband? New Commerce Commission report measures worldwide prices

Image / 123rf

New Zealand is doing well by world standards for the speed and price of our broadband, according to a new report.

The Commerce Commission's Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report 2020, released this morning also confirms a search in internet and mobile use both jumped during the lockdowns, and beyond, as large parts of the workforce embraced work-from-home (see graphic below).

Our average cost for a mobile phone plan with at least 2 gigabytes of data is cheaper than the OECD (rich country) average, if still markedly above Australia (see graphic below), the Commission said.

In fixed broadband, the opposite is true. For a 100 megabit per second line with unlimited data (the most common type of plan in NZ) we are easily cheaper than Australia, but a snick above the OECD average.

The Telecommunications Carriers Forum - an industry group representing the major telcos - was quick to seize on the fact the report showed Kiwis were using more services than ever, at competitive prices, over a year in which total retail telecommunications revenue had fallen by 4 per cent.

It also confirmed that lucrative global roaming revenue dried once the pandemic hit - a factor Spark had already flagged as a key factor in its recent profit fall.

Source / Strategic Analytics, Commerce Commission

"The Commerce Commission report shows the industry has invested $15.7 billion over the past decade, and New Zealanders are relying on telecommunications services more than ever," TCF head Geoff Thorn said as the regulator's latest monitoring reported landed.

Fixed broadband, with no voice line. Source / Strategic Analytics, Commerce Commission

"Yet in that same decade, industry revenue has remained essentially flat, at around $5 billion per year.

As an industry, we face an ongoing challenge to achieve the necessary financial returns to invest in even better networks and services for the future."

The subtext: It's time for the ComCom to get off our backs.

But last week, the regulator leaned even more heavily on the sector, however, releasing an open letter to the Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees that said they need to be more transparent about their pricing - because some people are paying up to $48 per month too much for their mobile by dint of being on a plan that offers more features than they actually use.

The mobile trio have agreed to introduce a new system by the end of this year that will see them send an annual usage summary to customers - plus a prompt, if necessary, to switch to a more cost-effective plan.

The ComCom's latest report also confirms that fixed-wireless - or wireless broadband, where fast internet is delivered to a fixed space such as a home or business over a mobile network, is now a substantial part of the market.

Some 221,000 now use the technology as a landline substitute - a 16 per cent increase over last year. Most are with Spark or Vodafone, who both have ambitious targets to move more customers to fixed-wireless - especially as they expand their 5G networks, which make the technology more competitive with UFB fibre.

The ComCom's report also includes the nugget that as at June 30, 2020, New Zealand ranked third highest out of the OECD countries for fixed-wireless broadband connections with 4.5 subscriptions per 100 of population.

That's despite the billions that the Crown and Chorus have shovelled into the world-class UFB (Ultrafast Broadband) fibre rollout, which is nearing its conclusion.

Chorus recently jacked up cash bounties for retail ISPs who could tempt fixed-wireless customers back to UFB fibre. Expect the commercial and regulatory war to intensify in the months ahead.

The ComCom's report also recorded a 12 per cent drop in home phone lines. More than half of households are now mobile-only when it comes to voice calls.

It also revealed that while uncapped data plans have long been the most popular in fixed broadband, the trend is now crossing over to mobile.

In the year to September 30, 2020, 14 per cent of residential on-account mobile customers and 8 per cent of business customers had unlimited data or "endless" data plans. But the watchdog also noted that "endless" data speed is throttled if you go over a monthly limit. So in the regulator's opinion, "it is not truly endless".

Market share by connections

Mobile and broadband market share was steady among the major players in 2020 (see graphs below). A possible shakeup lies ahead with Sky soon to launch a broadband service in partnership with Vocus and Elon Musk's Starlink soon to offer Kiwis unlimited data from the sky.

Minor movements in fixed broadband saw 2degrees overtake Trustpower to become the fourth largest provider with a 7 per cent share.

Spark's market share, which includes its sub-brand Skinny, marginally decreased from 41 per cent in 2019 to 40 per cent in 2020.

Fixed-line broadband connections by technology. Copper line service will begin to be withdrawn from August this year - at least in areas with UFB fibre available. Source / Commerce Commission

Vodafone's market share also dropped, from 24 per cent in 2019 to 21per cent in

2020 while Vocus remained steady at 13 per cent.

In mobile, Spark was steady on 40 per cent, Vodafone rose 3 per cent to 40 per cent, and 2degrees fell from 22 per cent to 19 per cent.

And although still tiny, the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) segment grew from under 1 per cent to 1.4 per cent, with some 85,000 on a Kogan Mobile plan (which runs on top of Vodafone's network in a wholesale deal) or through Trustpower - which although 50 per cent-owned by Vodafone NZ co-owner Infratil, resells mobile plans wholesaled from Spark. As ever, the telco industry remains a complex beast.