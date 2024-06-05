Voyager 2023 media awards
Trustee dividend payments double to nearly $50 billion ahead of tax rate rise

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
An accountant says he advised clients to make the most of the 33 per cent trustee tax rate before it rose to 39 per cent.

A tax minimisation trick has ironically seen the Government’s tax take unexpectedly spike.

Companies owned by trusts appear to have flushed out excess retained earnings ahead of the trustee tax rate rising from

