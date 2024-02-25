Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Dividend payments expected to spike ahead of trustee tax rate rising

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Accountants are encouraging clients to flush out retained earnings before the trustee tax rate goes up in April. Photo / 123RF

Accountants are encouraging clients to flush out retained earnings before the trustee tax rate goes up in April. Photo / 123RF

Dividend payments to shareholders are expected to spike ahead of the trustee tax rate going up to 39 per cent on April 1.

Accounting firm Baker Tilly Staples Rodway is advising companies owned by trusts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business