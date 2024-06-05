Car dealer closures 'likely' as sales fall for fifth straight month.

“Even more daunting than the peak of the Global Financial Crisis.”

That’s the message Motor Industry Association (MIA) head Aimee Wiley is getting from some of her members after the fifth straight month of slumping sales.

Wiley expects more dealers to go to the wall.

May new car registrations were brutal reading for the industry. Electric vehicle (EV) sales – stalled by the axing of the Clean Car Discount and the introduction of Road User Charges – remained at a trickle, but the overall market was also laid low by the slow economy and high interest rates.

The only relative bright spots were light commercial vehicles (buoyed to 7.3 per cent year-on-year growth by the elimination of the “ute tax” in the New Year) and increasing sales of non-plug-in hybrid electric vehicles – which are exempt from the road user charges introduced for EVs and Phevs (plug-in hybrids) from this month.

“May saw a relentless dip in new vehicle registrations, perpetuating an ongoing decline. While light commercial sales remained steady and heavy vehicle sales saw an uptick, the light passenger segment continues to be hit hardest by the prevailing economic recession,” the MIA said.

“The distressing trend of falling registrations has persisted for the year’s first five months, underscoring the sector’s struggle.”

At 10,186 new vehicle registrations, May 2024 is 23.7 per cent – or 3168 vehicle sales lower than May 2023 (3168 units) and 23.6 per cent lower than May 2022.

Year-to-date, 2024 is 13.3 per cent lower (or 8198 fewer sales) than 2023 and 23.8 per cent lower (or 16,703) than 2022.

“Recognising that industry consolidation is a pressing concern right now, it’s disheartening to note that several dealerships have already shut down in recent months,” Wiley told the Herald.

They included EuroCity Napier. Earlier this month, it was revealed the dealership – now in liquidation – owed $1.2 million to creditors including IRD ($458,036) staff ($334,296) and various media outlets and sites that carried its listings.

More closures likely

“If the current weak demand persists, as projected by industry experts, government, and key economists for the rest of 2024, more closures are, unfortunately, likely,” Wiley said.

“While we all hope for a revival in the light passenger segment, the Government’s forecast of subdued economic conditions in the near term suggests a challenging Q3 and Q4 ahead for the industry.”

Some second-hand dealers are faring better, however. In an April research note, Forsyth Barr noted reliance in the sector, as interest rates stabilised. In May, Turners reported record earnings.

Whiplash policy vs long ordering lead times

“The grim reality currently facing the new light passenger industry is more complex than economic recessionary headwinds,” Wiley said.

“It also includes recent policy changes that have simultaneously hit hard. With the removal of the clean car discount at the end of 2023 and the recent introduction of road-user charges on electric vehicles), demand for EVs has plummeted.

“Consumer preferences have shifted away from EVs toward mild [non-plug-in] hybrid and back to traditional petrol ice vehicles. That translates into an entirely new layer of complexity, somewhat difficult to navigate when faced with long product lead times to accommodate supply chain issues, manufacturing and shipping.

Vehicles in stock now would have been ordered between six months and 18 months ago, when market and policy conditions were entirely different, Wiley said.

Clean Car Standard remains - and it’s hurting

“The Clean Car Standard is also biting hard right now,” the MIA chief executive added.

The new Government removed the Clean Car Discount rebated to car buyers, it maintained the Clean Car Standard that sees importers incur charges on higher-emission vehicles - which can be offset by credits earned for bringing in lower-emission models.

“Getting the product mix offering right is crucial and that includes timing, availability, and an ample supply of Clean Car Standard CO2 credits to offset any penalties triggered by the sudden shift in consumer demand,” Wiley said.

“Such layers of complexity are further dividing the winners and losers. Unfortunately, not everybody can win.

“Aligning demand and supply and remaining commercially viable is increasingly complex. It’s probably tougher right now for the new [vehicle] industry than ever before.”

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has been approached for comment on the complexity of the Clean Car Standard.

The top sellers in a slow month

While EVs, phevs and hybrids accounted for half the market in several months during 2023, the changing carrot and stick incentive environment saw “ice” (internal combustion engine) vehicles account for 73 per cent of the market in May, followed by non-plug-in, RUC-exempt hybrids (21 per cent), pure EVs (4 per cent) and plug-in hybrids (2 per cent).

The Clean Car Discount boom of 2023 – which saw more than 1000 Teslas sold in some months – is now a distant memory.

Pure EVs

Tesla Model Y: 44 Tesla Model 3: 32 Hyundai IONIQ 5: 24 Volvo EX30: 24 BYD Atto 3: 21

Plug-in hybrids

Mitsubishi Outlander: 23 BYD Sealion: 19 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: 17 BMW X5: 10 Porsche Cayenne: 10

Non-plugin-hybrids

Toyota RAV4: 760 Toyota Highlander: 121 Suzuki Swift: 93 Toyota Corolla: 93 Toyota Corolla Cross: 83

Utes

Ford Ranger: 1067 Toyota Hilux: 709 Mitsubishi Triton: 444

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.