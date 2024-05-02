Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

EuroCity Napier liquidation creditors revealed: Who wants a piece of the $1 million plus owed?

James Pocock
By
3 mins to read
The first liquidators report for EuroCity has been released, revealing the company owes nearly $1.2 million. Photo / Warren Buckland

The first liquidators report for EuroCity has been released, revealing the company owes nearly $1.2 million. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier car and boat dealer in liquidation owes close to $1.2 million to 148 creditors.

The latter include fellow businesses in the auto industry, staff, liquor stores and government organisations.

Euro City Limited,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today