Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Digital wallet aims to help small businesses go contactless

5 minutes to read
James McEniery and Shane Marsh have launched a digital wallet called Dosh. Photo / Supplied

James McEniery and Shane Marsh have launched a digital wallet called Dosh. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Two Kiwis who returned home from high-flying corporate jobs in Singapore due to Covid-19 have today launched a digital wallet which they hope will enable both individuals and businesses to make contactless payments.

Shane Marsh

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.