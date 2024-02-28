Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Digital colonialism’: Niue’s bitter 20-year fight for two letters on the internet

New York Times
By Jacob Judah
5 mins to read
Niue has been attempting to reclaim the .nu domain since 2000. Photo / Lisa Strachan

Niue has been attempting to reclaim the .nu domain since 2000. Photo / Lisa Strachan

Niue says it was cheated out of .nu, a domain that turned out to be very lucrative on the other side of the world.

The South Pacific island of Niue is one the most remote

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business