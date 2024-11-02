Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Diana Clement: Why get-rich-slow strategies often work

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Some analysis shows investors who buy and sell regularly make less than those who choose a good, diversified fund and sit still. Photo / Getty Images file

Some analysis shows investors who buy and sell regularly make less than those who choose a good, diversified fund and sit still. Photo / Getty Images file

KEY FACTS

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

OPINION

Get-rich-slow strategies work. All too often, new investors pursue risky investments, thinking they’ll get

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business