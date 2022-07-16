Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: What's the worst KiwiSaver fund?

4 minutes to read
If your KiwiSavers fund dips, that is not your cue to switch it up - that will lock in your losses. Photo / 123RF

If your KiwiSavers fund dips, that is not your cue to switch it up - that will lock in your losses. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By
Diana Clement

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

What's the worst KiwiSaver fund? The answer is that everyone has different needs and objectives when it comes to their KiwiSaver. So it's impossible to say X, Y or Z provider's conservative/balanced/growth fund is simply

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.