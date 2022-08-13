Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: It's time for a spending diary exercise

4 minutes to read
Start a spending diary. What have you got to lose? Photo / 123RF

Start a spending diary. What have you got to lose? Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By
Diana Clement

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

OPINION:

Inflation is hurting, and our spending habits have changed over the past two-and-a-half years. It's time for a spending diary exercise.

It involves keeping a diary of every cent you spend for a month,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.