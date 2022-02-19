Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Diana Clement: Is there a potential financial disaster lurking around the corner?

4 minutes to read
Maree Butcher and her daughter Jasmine, 10, could not have predicted the nightmare that befell them on February 22, 2011. Photo / Greg Bowker

Maree Butcher and her daughter Jasmine, 10, could not have predicted the nightmare that befell them on February 22, 2011. Photo / Greg Bowker

Diana Clement
By
Diana Clement

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

Personal finance disasters can emerge out of the blue. Every February I think about the people whose financial lives were ruined by the Canterbury earthquakes – as well as those who lost their lives, of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.