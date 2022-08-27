Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: How to reduce your grocery bill

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
The MyCountdown app also has a shopping list, which is organised by aisle. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The MyCountdown app also has a shopping list, which is organised by aisle. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

OPINION:

The cost of groceries has gone through the roof. Never mind that the supermarkets say they're rolling back the prices. Whether it's individual items or the overall bill at the till, groceries cost more.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.