Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: Getting ready for that financial hangover

4 minutes to read
Banks have tools on their apps to help you analyse your spending. Photo / 123RF

Banks have tools on their apps to help you analyse your spending. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By
Diana Clement

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

OPINION:

If you're facing a financial hangover in the New Year, it might be time to stop spending now. Apart from your festive meals, eat down the pantry and fridge. Go on a spending diet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.