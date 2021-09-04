Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: Five ways you can shake up your finances to come out of lockdown better off

4 minutes to read
Reflect on how you spend and save individually, and as a couple. Photo / 123RF

Reflect on how you spend and save individually, and as a couple. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By:

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

OPINION:

Whether you're north or south of the Bombay Hills and you're in full or partial lockdown you're lucky. You have more time to yourself this coming week. Why not use that to ensure you