Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: Avoiding a dumb move - how to get the best from your investments

4 minutes to read
The sharemarket will have ups and downs but you must ride them out. Photo / 123RF

The sharemarket will have ups and downs but you must ride them out. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By:

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

Lock up your investments and leave them. If you're saving for the long term, sometimes choosing investments well, then virtually forgetting about them for a time is the best thing to do.

That's really what

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.