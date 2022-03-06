Voyager 2021 media awards
Developers, Act, National leader on Kāinga Ora trouble developing 21 apartments: 'embarrassing'

6 minutes to read
The Te Atatu site, abandoned by the Australian modular specialist, in liquidation. Photo / Google

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Seven-month delays and $2.5 million cost escalations at a 21-unit Auckland social housing project has drawn criticism from developers and political party leaders.

Yesterday, the Herald reported Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities' development

