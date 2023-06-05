Voyager 2023 media awards

Business
Updated

Derek Handley’s Aera offers 6.45 per cent ‘Deposit Accelerator’ rate for first-home buyers

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Derek Handley founder of Aera, a new bank alternative company aimed at first-time home buyers. Photo / Jed Bradley

Derek Handley founder of Aera, a new bank alternative company aimed at first-time home buyers. Photo / Jed Bradley

Entrepreneur Derek Handley pitches his latest venture as a “bank alternative” option for those struggling to save for their first home.

He says it will let first-home buyers with $10,000 to tap services and rates

