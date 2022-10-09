Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo / AP

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will meet with US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell this week as part of a business delegation trip to the United States.

Robertson and a small group of high-profile business leaders will fly to New York tonight on Air New Zealand's new direct service.

Nicola Willis, the deputy leader of the National Party, will also be on the trip as well as trade representatives and media.

Robertson said the trip would present an opportunity to continue promoting New Zealand's reconnection strategy and strengthen business ties in the US.

"It also provides a valuable opportunity to engage with Kiwi business leaders and highlight New Zealand's tourism offerings on the world stage."

Robertson will attend the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Washington DC.

He will also meet face-to-face with the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for the first time as well as senior officials from the Biden administration and finance ministers from around the world.



"These meetings provide an opportunity to engage with counterparts on geopolitical issues, including matters relating to New Zealand's and the Pacific's economic security, trade, the recovery from Covid-19 and ongoing matters such as supply chain issues, global inflation and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine," Robertson said.

"We are all facing an uncertain global economic environment, and I am keen to hear the insights and perspectives of other countries on their approach and to share New Zealand's story with them.

"This trip is a great opportunity to reconnect in person with the US Government, international financial institutions, Apec, and our partners in the Asia-Pacific region as we look to reconnect New Zealand to the world and strengthen relationships with our business and trade partners."