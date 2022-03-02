Voyager 2021 media awards
Deloitte Top 200: Young Executive of the Year: Ollie Farnsworth — Tourism Holdings

9 minutes to read
Ollie Farnsworth: "I think we've managed to maximise the available opportunity." Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Bill Bennett

When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit early in 2020, Ollie Farnsworth realised tourism risked being the hardest hit sector.

Tourism Holdings owns thousands of camper vans around the world and the assets were in danger

